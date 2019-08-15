The best MacBook Air deals you can get today

Sarah Tew/CNET

Update, Aug. 15: Welcome to our ongoing collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. The big news: You can once again pick up a brand new MacBook Air for $200 off. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Here's the latest:

The best deal on the entry-level MacBook Air is still at B&H Photo, which has the 128GB Air for $900 . This is the late 2018 version, but it's basically the same as the summer 2019 model except for the lack of True Tone color on the screen. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB SSD, is also $200 off.

. This is the late 2018 version, but it's basically the same as the summer 2019 model except for the lack of True Tone color on the screen. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB SSD, is also $200 off. Best Buy's discount on the newest model has slipped a bit. The 2019 Air was previously $900, but has jumped back up to $1,000. Still, that's a savings versus the $1,100 you'd spend at the Apple Store (before the student discount).

Check out all of the details below.

MacBook Air discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $1,000 $900 MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $850 MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,050

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The big discount is back! You can again pick up the 2018 version of the MacBook Air for way under list price at B&H. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. And the discount is substantial: For $900, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This deal isn't as compelling as the one from last week, which featured a $200 discount, but this deal -- available at Amazon and Best Buy -- still has an edge on the Apple Store, where this model sells for $1,100. Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, has crept up a little bit from its all-time low of $1,050 -- but this remains a very, very good deal. Note that the same price is also available at B&H. Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

Originally published Aug. 5 and is periodically updated to reflect current pricing and availability.

