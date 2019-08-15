CNET también está disponible en español.

The best MacBook Air deals you can get today

The lowest prices around for the 2018 and 2019 models.

01-macbook-air-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

Update, Aug. 15: Welcome to our ongoing collection of the best MacBook Air deals available. The big news: You can once again pick up a brand new MacBook Air for $200 off. Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Here's the latest:

  • The best deal on the entry-level MacBook Air is still at B&H Photo, which has the 128GB Air for $900. This is the late 2018 version, but it's basically the same as the summer 2019 model except for the lack of True Tone color on the screen. (Most of you won't miss it.) The step-up configuration, equipped with a 256GB SSD, is also $200 off.
  • Best Buy's discount on the newest model has slipped a bit. The 2019 Air was previously $900, but has jumped back up to $1,000. Still, that's a savings versus the $1,100 you'd spend at the Apple Store (before the student discount).

Check out all of the details below.

MacBook Air discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $1,000 $900
MacBook Air 2018 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $900 $850
MacBook Air 2018 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,100 $1,050

2018 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $900

Save $200
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The big discount is back! You can again pick up the 2018 version of the MacBook Air for way under list price at B&H. The model on sale is nearly identical to the brand-new one that debuted in July -- except that it doesn't have Apple's True Tone display technology. And the discount is substantial: For $900, you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD that's faster than the one that comes on the newer model

$900 at B&H
Read the MacBook Air 2018 review

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $1,000

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a $100 discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released a few weeks ago. This deal isn't as compelling as the one from last week, which featured a $200 discount, but this deal -- available at Amazon and Best Buy -- still has an edge on the Apple Store, where this model sells for $1,100. 

$1,000 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2019 preview

2018 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB SSD): $1,100

Save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy's price on the step-up version of the 2018 MacBook Air, with 256GB of storage, has crept up a little bit from its all-time low of $1,050 -- but this remains a very, very good deal. Note that the same price is also available at B&H.

$1,100 at Best Buy
Read the MacBook Air 2018 review
Now playing: Watch this: Back-to-school MacBooks get faster, cheaper
5:15

Originally published Aug. 5 and is periodically updated to reflect current pricing and availability. 

