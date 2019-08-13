The best iPad deals right now

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

The persistent rumors about two new iPads coming in the fall may help explain the frequent discounts being applied to virtually all of the models in Apple's current lineup. Though some of the best deals continue to come and go, the least expensive model, the iPad that debuted in 2018, has been consistently marked down for months now -- both the 32GB and 128GB versions. And even the most premium tablet in Apple's portfolio, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, hit a new low last month, bottoming out at $825 at Amazon.

At the moment, the biggest discount is on the plain old iPad. You can pick up the entry-level 32GB model for $250 -- that's 25% off its $329 list price. And most retailers are selling the step-up 128GB version for about $330 -- about $100 off its $429 list price. The current deals on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are negligible; we'd recommend waiting for the next round of discounts on them to come through before buying. And though you can save about $50 on the entry-level Pro models, bigger price breaks may come back in the next few weeks -- especially if Apple does plan to debut new premium models in October.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 $249 $229 iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $329 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $746 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $940 $825

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple still sells the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad for $329, but it's available for $250 at plenty of other locations including Amazon and Walmart. This excellent, all-purpose tablet continues to set the bar for design, features and performance in this price range. Read the CNET review

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price. Read the CNET review

Sarah Tew/CNET The iPad Air sits between the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, which is usually on sale for about $250, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $799 and has a more powerful A12X processor. Read the CNET review

Apple As the slightly smaller sibling of the deluxe 12.9-inch model, the 11-inch iPad Pro will save you a few bucks but give you nearly all of the same premium features. Read the CNET review

Sarah Tew / CNET The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the Cadillac of Apple's tablet lineup -- and, arguably, the entire tablet category. You get a gigantic, gorgeous display, scary-fast performance and lots of bells and whistles including Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. But the price is high, which makes finding a worthwhile discount a must. Read the CNET review