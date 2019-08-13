CNET también está disponible en español.

The best iPad deals right now

Every model in Apple's tablet lineup is on sale. Here are the best prices we've found for each.

The persistent rumors about two new iPads coming in the fall may help explain the frequent discounts being applied to virtually all of the models in Apple's current lineup. Though some of the best deals continue to come and go, the least expensive model, the iPad that debuted in 2018, has been consistently marked down for months now -- both the 32GB and 128GB versions. And even the most premium tablet in Apple's portfolio, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, hit a new low last month, bottoming out at $825 at Amazon.

At the moment, the biggest discount is on the plain old iPad. You can pick up the entry-level 32GB model for $250 -- that's 25% off its $329 list price. And most retailers are selling the step-up 128GB version for about $330 -- about $100 off its $429 list price. The current deals on the newer iPad Mini and iPad Air are negligible; we'd recommend waiting for the next round of discounts on them to come through before buying. And though you can save about $50 on the entry-level Pro models, bigger price breaks may come back in the next few weeks -- especially if Apple does plan to debut new premium models in October. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
iPad 2018 (32GB) $329 $249 $229
iPad 2018 (128GB) $429 $329 $329
iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $384 $359
iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $469 $449
iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $746 $649
iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $940 $825

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Apple iPad: $250

Save $80
Apple still sells the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad for $329, but it's available for $250 at plenty of other locations including Amazon and Walmart. This excellent, all-purpose tablet continues to set the bar for design, features and performance in this price range.

iPad Mini: $384

Save $15
The smallest model in the current iPad lineup comes with the smallest discount. You can find the iPad Mini at most retailers for $384 -- that's $15 off the Apple Store list price.

iPad Air: $470

Save $30
The iPad Air sits between the entry-level 9.7-inch iPad, which is usually on sale for about $250, and the 11-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $799 and has a more powerful A12X processor.

11-inch iPad Pro: $750

Save $50
As the slightly smaller sibling of the deluxe 12.9-inch model, the 11-inch iPad Pro will save you a few bucks but give you nearly all of the same premium features.

12.9-inch iPad Pro: $940

Save $60
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the Cadillac of Apple's tablet lineup -- and, arguably, the entire tablet category. You get a gigantic, gorgeous display, scary-fast performance and lots of bells and whistles including Face ID and support for the Apple Pencil 2. But the price is high, which makes finding a worthwhile discount a must.

