Wearable Tech

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 wearable deals: Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin and more

Prime Day is up and running, and there are already some notable sales on wearables. Apple Watch Series 4 is on sale, too.

apple-watch-0113

The Apple Watch Series 4 gets a discount again.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Amazon Prime Day has begun and it's running until July 16 -- all day Monday and Tuesday. As always, Amazon's annual summer blowout sale will offer a lot of deals -- and retailers like Walmart, Target and eBay are joining in with their own sales, too. 

These deals were already on sale before Prime Day got started, either left over from an extended July 4 promotion, or maybe for an early back-to-school sale.

Now, to be clear: We expect a new Apple Watch to arrive as soon as September. But here are the best deals we've seen so far.

Apple Watch Series 4 40mm: $329

Save $75
Josh Miller/CNET

Apple's newest watch gets a rare discount. Although a new version is expected in the fall, at least you can save on the EKG-measuring, larger-screened watch. The gold version has the greatest savings, but other colors are $50 off, too.

Apple Watch Series 4 44mm: $379

Save $50

The larger-size Apple Watch Series 4 also gets a discount, matched at other retailers like Best Buy.

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm: $199

Save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

The older Series 3 watch doesn't have EKG, but it does everything else just fine, and has GPS. The larger-size 42mm version is probably the best overall Apple Watch discount of the moment.

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm with cellular: $229

Save $150

The older Apple Watch Series 3 is still good, and if you've been curious to add cellular, this discount may be too good to pass up. Note: cellular still costs an extra fee per month, added via your cellular provider, but it's optional. 

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition: $104.23

Save $55.72
Sarah Tew/CNET

One of the best deals on Fitbit's still-really-good fitness watch. An additional 25% is offered at checkout for Prime members, making it nearly $100. The Versa Lite lacks GPS, and doesn't have the swim tracking and stair climbing of the fuller-featured Versa, but at this price it's the best version to get. The all-blue model seems to be the one with the best savings at the moment, but a few other colors are available.

Fitbit Inspire: $50

Save $20
Sarah Tew/CNET

Technically the price is $49.63, but we're rounding up. Fitbit's newest budget fitness tracker released this spring gets a discount. It lacks heart rate tracking (available on the not-on-sale Inspire HR), but it's water resistant, and tracks steps and sleep.

Fitbit Ionic: $170

Save $80
Sarah Tew/CNET

Fitbit's only GPS watch is years old and has a different design than Versa, but it runs the same apps and watch faces, and also has Fitbit Pay and music storage. The extra savings gets added once the watch is in the cart.

Fitbit Charge 3: $120

Save $30
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Fitbit Charge 3 came out a year ago, and some users have reported problems on Amazon's customer reviews. It's still the best overall non-smartwatch fitness tracker, and has more features than the recent Fitbit Inspire HR. It lacks GPS, but has stair climbing and swim tracking. 

Garmin Vivoactive 3 for $150

Save $100
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Garmin's best smartwatch gets a big discount. This isn't the music-storing model, but the Vivoactive 3 can handle activity, swimming, GPS and more.

Garmin Forerunner 235 for $140

Save $190
Sarah Tew/CNET

Garmin's popular dedicated GPS running watch is years old, but still good. It has extra apps, and solid GPS battery life.

Originally published earlier. Updated to verify that sales are still ongoing.

