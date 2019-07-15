The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 wearable deals: Apple Watch 3 for $199

Apple

Amazon Prime Day has begun and it's running until July 16 -- all day Monday and Tuesday. As always, Amazon's annual summer blowout sale will offer a lot of deals -- and retailers like Walmart, Target and eBay are joining in with their own sales, too.

These deals were already on sale before Prime Day got started, either left over from an extended July 4 promotion, or maybe for an early back-to-school sale.

Now, to be clear: We expect a new Apple Watch to arrive as soon as September. But here are the best deals we've seen so far.

Fitbit Charge 3: $120 (save $30)

The Fitbit Charge 3 came out a year ago, and some users have reported problems on Amazon's customer reviews. It's still the best overall non-smartwatch fitness tracker, and has more features than the recent Fitbit Inspire HR. It lacks GPS, but has stair climbing and swim tracking. Or, you might just want to wait it out for an inevitable wave of other Fitbit products on sale for Prime Day.

Fitbit Versa: $169 (save $31)



The recently released Fitbit Versa Lite Edition costs less, at $160, but the slightly more fully featured original Fitbit Versa is currently on sale for what amounts to a $9 upsell. Why get it? Onboard music storage (which is annoying to load on), swim tracking, on-watch workout coaching, and stair climbing stats. Clearly, you should step up to get this one (but upcoming Prime Day deals may offer even better sales, so you may want to wait).

Fitbit Ionic: $200 (save $50)

Fitbit's only GPS-enabled fitness watch is getting a little long in the tooth, but the Fitbit Ionic is Fitbit's most fully featured watch. It has GPS, music storage, payments, and gets the same apps and watch faces as the Fitbit Versa -- and now it costs as much as the original Versa did. This offer is also on Fitbit's site.

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 (save $80)

It's technically a year-and-a-half old, but $80 off isn't bad at all, and Apple doesn't offer any discount on the S3 in its own store... and the Series 3 is still good. It just lacks the EKG of the newest Apple Watch S4. The silver aluminum version is currently sold out, but you can still buy it in space gray.

Apple Watch S3, 42mm: $229 (save $80)

The same $80 savings applies to the larger size. The closer-to-$200 price is a lot more reasonable.

Apple Watch Series 4, 40mm: $349 (save $50)

If you don't mind doling out more cash for extras, the Series 4 is a bit faster and has a bigger screen than the Series 3. Plus, it has a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) feature that can help screen for potentially life-threatening conditions. It's currently on sale in a variety of colors at Best Buy for $349.

Apple Watch S4, 44mm: $379 (save $50)

You can get the same $50 savings on the larger, 44-millimeter version of the Series 4.

Runtopia S1 smartwatch: $80 (save $20)

Designed with runners in mind, the Runtopia S1 features built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor and a water-resistant case. It can receive basic notifications from your phone, and if you bring your phone along on your runs, the Runtopia app can provide audio coaching based on your heart rate. Click the on-page 25%-off coupon to snag the extra savings.

Originally published earlier. Updated to verify that sales are still ongoing.