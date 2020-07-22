The best 5 affordable Chromebooks for back-to-school or distance learning

Schools closed their campuses in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic and many are already signaling they'll be sticking with distance-learning models as students prep for the new school year. Many school districts provide laptops for students, usually small-screen Chromebooks that are affordable and easily managed for schools and portable and easy to use for students. If you believe your kids will be taking some or all of their classes remotely this fall in front of a computer screen, and you have the resources, you may want to invest in a larger, more powerful laptop than what your school district may offer.

The most affordable way to learn from home is with a Chromebook. Not only do they cost hundreds less than Windows laptops and MacBooks, but they're also easier to use, thanks to the streamlined Chrome OS. And you can find models with displays larger than the undersized 11.6-inch Chromebooks that school districts typically issue. If you aren't lugging the laptop to school every day, why not spring for a roomier display that means less scrolling through web pages and a more room to work in Google Classroom and other online learning tools. The picks here all have large, 15.6-inch displays with the exception of Acer's latest Chromebook, which features a 13.5-inch display but with a 3:2 aspect ratio that provides more vertical space than a 16:10 screen for less scrolling.

Chromebooks range in price, from less than $100 to more than $1,000, but you don't need to spend that much to get up and running for distance learning. Our favorite Chromebooks fall mostly in the $400 to $600 range. If those don't suit you, here are five additional models that are currently priced under $600.

Asus This basic, $269 Chromebook features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of memory, 32GB of storage. Those specs are nothing to get excited about, but they will let you run ChromeOS smoothly as long as you don't leave too many Chrome tabs open at once. The draw here is the roomy, 15.6-inch display in a model that costs less than $300. You'll need to make do with a 1,366x768-pixel display resolution rather than the shaper 1080p picture you'll find as you move up in price.

Samsung Like the above Asus model, this $300 Samsung Chromebook 4 features an 15.6-inch display powered by an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM and supplies 32GB of solid-state storage. The extra $30 for the Samsung gets you a full HD 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution display for a sharper picture. Samsung also sells two step-up models. For $350, you can upgrade the memory to 6GB and the storage to 64GB. And for $380, you can get 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Sarah Tew/CNET As you approach the $500 price point, you start seeing touchscreen displays that let you navigate ChromeOS with your fingertip as well as play Android games -- once homework is done, of course. This $489n HP Chromebook features a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution. Instead of using a budget Pentium or Celeron CPU, it supplies a Core i3 chip along with 4GB of RAM and a generous 128GB SSD.

Acer Acer's new Chromebook 713 is currently $100 off at Best Buy to bring its price down to a very reasonable $529. It features a 13.5-inch touch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which offers more room vertically than wider 16:10 displays that are better for watching movies but require more scrolling when browsing the web. The display also features a fine 2,256x1,504-pixel resolution, a Gorilla Glass coating for added durability and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. Inside, the system features specs that are more common on a Windows-based laptop than a Chromebook: Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. This is one Chromebook that you won't soon outgrow and will likely last you through four years of high school or college.