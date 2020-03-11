The best 2020 iPad deals: The Mini hits all-time low price, $350

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is offering a $50 discount on the most recent version of Apple's iPad Mini. That brings it down to $350 -- the lowest price we've seen for this model. (Note that you'll see the sale price once the iPad is in your Amazon cart.)

Otherwise, there aren't many great deals on the iPad. The 10.2-inch model, which had frequently been on sale for $250, has now creeped up to $280. That's not bad -- but the lower price is likely to return at some point, and I'd recommend holding off on a purchase until it does.

In fact, many of the deals to which we've grown accustomed -- $150 or $200 off the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro -- have now been replaced by more modest $40 to $50 discounts. The good news: These moves could portend the coming of new iPads. Word on the street has it that Apple may debut a new Pro model this month -- a revamped version equipped with a triple-lens rear-camera system that supports 3D sensing for augmented reality. Apple has not confirmed this, and rumors don't always pan out. But there's a real possibility that lower prices are coming to the existing (and aging) 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pro models.

We've got the best prices for each model below. Note that we're focused on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad here; using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $280 $230 iPad 2019 (128GB) $429 $360 $329 iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $350 $350 iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $459 $400 iPad Pro 11 (64GB) $799 $759 $649 iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $949 $850

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Mini is rarely on sale, and when it is, the discount is usually around $15. The current $50 discount brings it to $350. If you've got your heart set on the smallest iPad on the market, equipped with an A12 processor and support for the Apple Pencil, now is the time to buy. Read our iPad Mini review.

James Martin/CNET Amazon, Best Buy and the rest are all offering a $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. That's not bad. But we've often seen this model sell for $250. If possible, wait for the bigger discount to return. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon currently has the best price on the iPad Air. Read more about the iPad Air.

Apple This model has often been on sale for under $700. If you can, wait for a lower price before you buy it. Read our iPad Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is offering a modest $50 discount on the 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now. Read our iPad Pro review.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new prices.