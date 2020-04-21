CNET también está disponible en español.

The best 2020 iPad deals: The iPad Mini is on sale at its all-time lowest price

The $70 discount brings Apple's smallest tablet down to $330.

The iPad Mini -- Apple's most compact tablet -- is still on sale for $330 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is the 2019 model, equipped with an A12 processor and Pencil support, which rarely sells below its $400 list price. With the $70 discount, the iPad Mini pulls even with the list price of the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, which has a larger display but a much older processor. The 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale, however, currently priced at $279. 

Apple recently unveiled two new iPad Pros, and Amazon is currently offering very modest discounts on both. Some retailers have cut the prices of previous-generation iPad Pros -- but not by much. By and large, the new 2020 entry-level models, which give you more storage and better specs overall, remain the better value. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $279 $230
7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $330 $330
10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $499 $400
11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $789 $750
11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) $799 $699 $649
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $994 $947
12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850

Otherwise, a handful of other iPads are discounted by $15 to $30, and some are stuck at their list price. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US. 

Finally, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. We update this list regularly.

7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB): $330

You save $70
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Discounts on the iPad Mini are exceedingly rare. But Amazon, Best Buy and other are currently selling it for $70 off, which brings the price down to $330.  Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

$330 at Best Buy

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $279

You save $50
James Martin/CNET

Amazon has resurrected its $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250, it's been priced most often between $280 and $300 since the pandemic started. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

$279 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $700

You save $100
Apple

A $100 discount isn't bad -- but you're better off ponying up the extra dough for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

$700 at Best Buy

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $789

You save $11
Apple

Though Amazon was previously offering a $50 break on the 2020 11-inch base model, the best deal is now at B&H Photo. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

$789 at B&H Photo

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $899

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Even with a new model on the market, retailers are offering only a modest $100 discount on the older 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now or shell out for the 2020 version. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

$899 at B&H Photo

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $993

You save $6

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). It was recently on sale for $950 but Amazon currently has the best price, $994. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$993 at Amazon
