The iPad Mini -- Apple's most compact tablet -- is still on sale for $330 at Amazon and Best Buy. This is the 2019 model, equipped with an A12 processor and Pencil support, which rarely sells below its $400 list price. With the $70 discount, the iPad Mini pulls even with the list price of the entry-level 10.2-inch iPad, which has a larger display but a much older processor. The 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale, however, currently priced at $279.

Apple recently unveiled two new iPad Pros, and Amazon is currently offering very modest discounts on both. Some retailers have cut the prices of previous-generation iPad Pros -- but not by much. By and large, the new 2020 entry-level models, which give you more storage and better specs overall, remain the better value.

Apple iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $279 $230 7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $330 $330 10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $499 $400 11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $789 $750 11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) $799 $699 $649 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $994 $947 12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) $999 $899 $850

Otherwise, a handful of other iPads are discounted by $15 to $30, and some are stuck at their list price. We've got the best prices for each model below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US.

Finally, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. We update this list regularly.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Discounts on the iPad Mini are exceedingly rare. But Amazon, Best Buy and other are currently selling it for $70 off, which brings the price down to $330. Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

James Martin/CNET Amazon has resurrected its $50 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. Though we've seen this model sell for as low as $250, it's been priced most often between $280 and $300 since the pandemic started. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

Apple A $100 discount isn't bad -- but you're better off ponying up the extra dough for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

Apple Though Amazon was previously offering a $50 break on the 2020 11-inch base model, the best deal is now at B&H Photo. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Even with a new model on the market, retailers are offering only a modest $100 discount on the older 64GB model. In the past, it's been far less expensive. Our buying recommendation: Hold off for now or shell out for the 2020 version. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). It was recently on sale for $950 but Amazon currently has the best price, $994. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.