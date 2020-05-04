CNET también está disponible en español.

The best 2020 iPad deals: The 10.2-inch model is now on sale for $250

Best Buy has the lowest price we've seen in many weeks.

After bottoming out at $280 throughout March, the 10.2-inch iPad is now back on sale at Best Buy for $250. If you've been considering buying one, now would be a good time to do it.

Otherwise, great iPad deals are scarce. Amazon is offering $50 off the iPad Mini and a modest discount on the new 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Though some retailers have cut the prices of previous-generation iPad Pros, by and large, the new 2020 entry-level models, which give you more storage and better specs overall, remain the better value. 

We've got the best prices for each iPad below. Though we've included some Amazon links here -- as it often has the lowest price on Apple products -- bear in mind that the retailer is delaying some shipments of nonessential items by up to a month in the US. 

Apple iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad 2019 (32GB) $329 $250 $230
7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB) $399 $350 $330
10.5-inch iPad Air 2019 (64GB) $499 $499 $400
11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $799 $798 $750
11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB) N/A $700 $649
12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB) $999 $963 $947
12.9-inch iPad Pro 12.9 (64GB) N/A $850 $850

Finally, we're focusing on the Wi-Fi versions of the iPad. Using LTE on a tablet is cool, but for most people it's not worth the additional cost -- for the device and the monthly service -- especially when you can easily tether your phone for free. We update this list regularly.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $250

Best Buy has resurrected its $80 discount on the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad. This is the lowest price we've seen since the pandemic started. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

7.9-inch iPad Mini 2019 (64GB): $350

Discounts on the iPad Mini are exceedingly rare. But Amazon is currently selling it for $50 off, which brings the price down to $350. Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

11-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $700

A $100 discount isn't bad -- but you're better off ponying up the extra dough for the 2020 model. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

11-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $798

Though Amazon and others were previously offering a $50 break on the 2020 11-inch base model, those discounts have disappeared for now. Read our iPad Pro 2020 review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018 (64GB): $850

Retailers are now stepping up with bigger discounts on the older 64GB model. Still, we've seen lower prices on this iPad -- even before the new 2020 version was announced. Read our iPad Pro 2018 review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2020 (128GB): $963

It looks a whole lot like the previous model -- but the 2020 iPad Pro gets trackpad support, a camera optimized for AR, Wi-Fi 6 and a storage bump for the entry-level model (from 64GB to 128GB). It was recently on sale for $950 but Amazon currently has the best price, $963. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$963 at Amazon
