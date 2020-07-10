The Batman movie getting HBO Max spinoff series set in Gotham PD

The Batman feature film isn't scheduled to hit theaters until 2021, but on Friday, HBO Max announced plans for an original series based on the movie's universe. The as-yet-unnamed show, from The Batman director Matt Reeves, will be set in the Gotham City police department and will be written by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter.

Matt Reeves; screenshot by CNET

"This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford -- and getting to work with the incredibly talented Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream," Reeves said in a statement.

The Batman movie stars Robert Pattinson as the title character, though it isn't known if he'll appear in the HBO Max series. That film's theatrical release has been delayed from June until October 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Not much is known about the movie, but in February, Reeves did release a video showing Pattinson in costume, and the new Batmobile. Fan-leaked photos show the Batcycle.

"This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max.

No casting information was available, and a possible release date wasn't revealed.