The awesome Sega Genesis Mini retro console is on sale for $50

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you have fond memories of playing Sega Genesis games -- and I think anyone who owned the console definitely does -- your nostalgia ship has come in: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Sega Genesis Mini retro console for $49.99. Just take note that while you can place your order now, it won't actually be in stock until June 7.

The Genesis Mini is a self-contained system that plugs into your TV. It comes with two wired controllers and 42 built-in games. And by all accounts, it's fantastic.

Indeed, unlike the widely panned Sony PlayStation Classic retro console, the Genesis Mini debuted to great reviews -- including Scott Stein's Sega Genesis Mini review. He found the port quality to be superb and loved the inclusion of some classic games that weren't previously available elsewhere.

Meanwhile, over 2,300 Amazon buyers collectively rated the system 4.7 stars. If you know a grad who loves retro gaming or a dad who still speaks longingly of Earthworm Jim, this would make a great gift.

Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: The Sega Genesis Mini is so rad

Get the Jam Hang Tight Bluetooth speaker for $7.99

Jam

I already own more speakers than devices to pair them with, but I still can't pass up a deal like this. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy is clearing out the Jam Hang Tight Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $7.99. Shipping adds $5.99, unless you opt for curbside store pickup. Regular price: $39.99.

This little 3-watt speaker might be ideal for things like working outside in the garden or holding an impromptu meditation session. It's dirt-proof and waterproof and can play for up to 12 hours on a charge.

Particularly impressive, it has a 4.5-star average rating from over 100 buyers. At this price, I guarantee these won't last long. Hope you're able to snag one!

