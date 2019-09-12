The Good Forty-two mostly-great games included. Excellent port quality. Two controllers included. A number of games haven't been available in other compilations in a while.

The Bad The controllers, while solid, don't always feel as good to use as other retro systems. A less-expensive Sega Genesis Classics compilation might make more sense if you already have a console.

The Bottom Line If you've been dreaming of bringing a Sega Genesis back into your house, this is a fantastic retro box full of classic games that will do it to perfection.