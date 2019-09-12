CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sega Genesis Mini review: The best retro console for everyone who ignored Nintendo

By
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16

Sega Genesis Mini

(Part #: SG-10037-2)
CNET may get a commission from these offers.
Hot Products

The Good Forty-two mostly-great games included. Excellent port quality. Two controllers included. A number of games haven't been available in other compilations in a while.

The Bad The controllers, while solid, don't always feel as good to use as other retro systems. A less-expensive Sega Genesis Classics compilation might make more sense if you already have a console.

The Bottom Line If you've been dreaming of bringing a Sega Genesis back into your house, this is a fantastic retro box full of classic games that will do it to perfection.

Review Sections

There have been Sega Genesis retro consoles before, and they haven't been good. But the new Sega Genesis Mini is a self-contained TV-connected box set done right. Like the NES Classic and SNES Classic before this, this Genesis Mini has perfect ports inside, layered in a clean menu with extras like game save slots and video settings.

I grew up a Sega kid. I had all the Sega consoles: Master System. Genesis. 32x. Sega CD. Dreamcast. Game Gear. Genesis, and its hundreds of games, was where I lived. I owned most of even the weirdest games, like Kid Chameleon and Decapattack (or hey, anyone remember Mystic Defender, or Greendog: The Beached Surfer Dude?).

I remember scouting all the games out at Electronics Boutique and Toys R Us, staring at the pre-release box backs months before release.

106-sega-genesis-mini
View full gallery

Look how little this thing is!

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Now, there have been some pretty good Genesis compilations that have come and gone. A recent Sega Genesis Classics collection on PS4, Xbox One and Switch has been my go-to for a while. The Nintendo 3DS had a great assortment of Sega ports, and the Switch has some now, too (some not even Genesis).

But the Sega Genesis Mini is the Sega retro console you've been waiting for. Simply put: If you want to play some great Sega Genesis games, a well-spent $80 here gets you 40 well-picked ones.

Hot Products

More Best Products

All Best Products

Now on CNET News

Net neutrality's ultimate champion keeps on fighting
Apple TV Plus: Our biggest unanswered questions
Spotify wants to know where you live, and will be checking in

Discuss Sega Genesis Mini