If you have fond memories of playing Sega Genesis games -- and I think anyone who owned the console definitely does -- your nostalgia ship has come in: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon once again has the . Last time around, it sold out quickly -- I suspect that might happen again, since this is $10 less than what I thought was a great deal just a few days ago.

The Genesis Mini is a self-contained system that plugs into your TV. It comes with two wired controllers and 42 built-in games. And by all accounts, it's fantastic.

Unlike the widely panned Sony PlayStation Classic retro console, the Genesis Mini debuted to great reviews -- including Scott Stein's Sega Genesis Mini review here on CNET. He found the port quality to be superb and loved the inclusion of some classic games that weren't previously available elsewhere.

Meanwhile, over 2,400 Amazon buyers collectively rated the system 4.7 stars. If you know a dad who loves retro gaming, this would probably make a great gift.

