The awesome Ember self-heating coffee mug: 2 for $100

I count my Ember mug among my most prized possessions. It keeps my morning cuppa joe hot from the first sip to the last -- which may sound like a trivial thing, but once you've tried it, there's no going back. It was a gift, thankfully, because I could never bring myself to spend $100 on one. But $50? That's a price I can live with.

If you can, too, don't miss this deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the . Or, to look at it another way: Buy one, get one free.

This bundle gets you two of the 10-ounce mugs, one white, one black. Each includes a "coaster" that's also its charging base. You can use your phone and the Ember app to set your desired temperature, track your caffeine consumption and even customize the status LED.

The battery in this first-gen Ember is good for about an hour -- plenty even if you tend to nurse your coffee. However, if you typically drink multiple cups back to back, you may find that insufficient. One workaround is to set the Ember back on its base in between sips, thereby keeping the battery topped off.

Trust me: If you love coffee or know someone who does, this is a genuinely great thing to own. There's something joyous about stepping away from your mug for 10 minutes and coming back to find it just as steaming hot as when you left it.

Your thoughts?

