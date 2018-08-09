Sarah Tew/CNET

Cheap things come to those who wait. If you were tempted, for example, to buy an Amazon Fire tablet during Prime Day, you were smart to hold off: For a limited time, you can get the Fire HD 8 (32GB) tablet for $60. It normally sells for $110, and the lowest it's been -- ever -- is $80.

Interestingly, when I landed on the product page, I saw this: "Apply coupon 'SAVE10OFF' at checkout for an extra 10 percent off of a new Fire Tablet." I tested the code and, sure enough, it worked, bringing the price down to $54. However, my CNET colleague David Katzmaier didn't see that verbiage, and the code didn't work for him. What's more, when I looked at the same page in a different browser (where I wasn't signed into my Prime account), no code. Curious to know if anyone else sees this offer!

In any case, this is the 32GB model, not the 16GB. The latter, incidentally, is currently $80. Granted, onboard storage isn't a huge deal, seeing as the Fires have microSD expansion slots, but the extra space is handy all the same.

At this price, you could absolutely buy the Fire for something specific, not just general use. Set it up as a digital photo frame, for example. Or a bedside alarm clock. Heck, turn it into an Echo Show on the cheap.

It wasn't all that long ago that a tablet like this would cost you hundreds. At $60, I consider it a steal.

Now Playing: Watch this: Amazon's new, improved Fire HD 8 tablet is a bona fide...

Read more: Amazon Fire HD 8 (2017) review

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!