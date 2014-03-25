Tablet Tuesday: Get a Nexus 10 (32GB) for $299.99

Google

I know from past experience that readers have mad love for Google's Nexus 7 tablet, but what about the 10-inch model? Surely bigger is better, no? Especially when there's a deal to be had.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Manhattan Products (via eBay) has the Google Nexus 10 (32GB) tablet for $299.99 shipped. It's new, not refurbished, and lists for $499.

There are a couple different ways to look at this. First: a 10-inch tablet for $300 out the door is a solid deal any way you slice it, especially one with 32GB of storage. Amazon's smaller Kindle Fire 8.9 costs the same, and Apple's even smaller iPad Mini runs $399 with only 16GB.

Second: the Nexus 10 is getting a little long in the tooth. It debuted way back in November 2012 and hasn't seen a refresh since. It's also currently out of stock at the Google Play store, suggesting that new Nexuses (Nexi?) are imminent. If and when that happens, you might see even better deals on the Nexus 10 in the near future -- though those would probably be refurbs.

My chief complaint with the Nexus 10 (and most other Android-powered devices) is battery life. If I leave the tablet untouched for a day or two, I'll invariably return to find it dead, and charging seems to take forever.

That aside, this is one sweet slate: razor-sharp HD screen, every wireless technology known to man (including GPS and near-field communications), dual cameras, and so on. Assuming you keep it charged, you're pretty sure to love it. Read CNET's review for more insights.

I have no idea what kind of quantity Manhattan Products has, but deals like these tend to go quickly -- so if a Nexus 10 has been on your wish list but you couldn't stomach the $500 price tag, this might be the time to act.

Bonus deal: Now I'm really going to mess with your brain. Today only, All4Cellular has the refurbished Asus Transformer Pad TF300 10.1-inch tablet for $149.95 shipped. (This daily-deal item should appear as the main listing. If not, it may be sold out.) Available in your choice of three colors, it has a lower-resolution screen and less storage than the Nexus, but it also has an expansion slot and an optional keyboard dock. For half the price. Decision, decisions!

Bonus deal No. 2: Just can't stomach Windows 8? I feel you. Alas, Microsoft will never offer you a deal on Windows 7, but TigerDirect will. Today only, you can get Windows 7 Home Premium 64-bit (DVD) for $79.99, plus around $4 for shipping, when you apply coupon code BTW121663 at checkout.