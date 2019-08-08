Nintendo

If you've ever wanted to take down Rafael Nadal, you've got six days to do it for free. In a Wednesday announcement from its official Twitter account, Nintendo said Switch Online members can take Mario Tennis Aces for a test run until Aug. 13.

After that, Mario Tennis Aces will be available in the Nintendo Switch eShop at a 30% discount, and, Nintendo said, your progress will carry over from the game trial.

Mario Tennis Aces is a tennis game featuring a cast of characters familiar to Nintendo fans from earlier Mario-series games. It lets players go toe-to-toe on the court using Joy-Con motions, either in solo play or in an online multiplayer mode.

"The Tetris Effect is in full swing here; days after the credits rolled, I still crave the satisfying thwack from a Power Shot," critic Justin Clark said in his Gamespot review of Mario Tennis Aces.

NSO monthly subscriptions start at $4 in the US, while Amazon Prime members can get three months free. For the details on the full deal, CNET sister site Gamespot has the rundown.

