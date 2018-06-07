Watch Mario play Rafael Nadal in new trailer for Mario Tennis Aces

Screenshot/CNET

It's not everyday you see a short, mustachioed plumber run the no.1 world-ranked men's tennis player Rafael Nadal around the tennis court.

In the new trailer for Mario Tennis Aces out Thursday, Mario does just that-- for a little while, at least. Ultimately, Mario hits the ball out of bounds. Nadal doesn't have 16 Grand Slam singles for nothing.

A word of advice, Mario: It's all about controlling the ball.

Mario Tennis Aces will be available on Nintendo Switch June 22.