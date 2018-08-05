Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Direct is streaming Wednesday

Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will be the focus of a Nintendo Direct announcement this Wednesday, Nintendo said on Sunday.

Tune in 8/8 at 7am PT for a Super #SmashBrosUltimate Direct livestream, featuring new game information delivered by director Masahiro Sakurai! pic.twitter.com/Df3xxTCTGR — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) August 5, 2018

The Nintendo Switch fighting game is set to include every Super Smash Bros. fighter ever, including multiple versions of Link, the return of Snake from Metal Gear Solid and characters that were downloadable content for 2014's Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS.

The announcement dropped just as the Super Smash Bros. Melee grand finals were getting started at EVO 2018, according to Event Hubs. Nintendo will stream its announcement at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. in the UK).

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is scheduled for release on Dec. 7, 2018.