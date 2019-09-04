Super Smash Bros. next DLC fighter is Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard

Nintendo

During today's Nintendo Direct, the next Super Smash Bros. character was revealed: Terry Bogard, from the Neo Geo title Fatal Fury. Bogard is expected to be available in November 2019.

That's not all. Banjo & Kazooie will also be available to play from... today! Yes, the bear and bird are ready to fight. After the Nintendo Direct airs Wednesday, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai will give a little run-through with the new fighter.

Nintendo also announced that beyond the initial five DLC fighters originally promised for Smash, more characters are now in development -- but they didn't provide any hints on who or when we should expect them.

Terry Bogard confirmed for Smash Ultimate. pic.twitter.com/WrWXNDwlfx — Tylor (@theSirToasty) September 4, 2019

How about we check in with the fan reaction? Oh... oh god.

Really!? DingleTerry Bogard!? — joosh (@JabberJoshua) September 4, 2019

No idea who Terry Bogard is or whatever but still a super cool announcement. Also more fighters confirmed so I still have hope for Cuphead, Crash, Paper Mario, Spyro and Geno — Froot (@Fruity_Waffles) September 4, 2019

Hehehe.. I decieved all of you.



Stan Terry Bogard pic.twitter.com/FofPjB8Eba — Doot (@TerrySucks) September 4, 2019

That Terry Bogard Smash Reveal was like MAD OD AWESOME!!!!



Why everyone got bodied lmaoooo



GEESE NOT LIKE THIS — Justin Wong (@JWonggg) September 4, 2019