During today's Nintendo Direct, the next Super Smash Bros. character was revealed: Terry Bogard, from the Neo Geo title Fatal Fury. Bogard is expected to be available in November 2019.
That's not all. Banjo & Kazooie will also be available to play from... today! Yes, the bear and bird are ready to fight. After the Nintendo Direct airs Wednesday, Smash Bros. director Masahiro Sakurai will give a little run-through with the new fighter.
Nintendo also announced that beyond the initial five DLC fighters originally promised for Smash, more characters are now in development -- but they didn't provide any hints on who or when we should expect them.
How about we check in with the fan reaction? Oh... oh god.
Super Smash Bros. next DLC fighter is Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard
