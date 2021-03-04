Super Nintendo World won't open in Florida until 2025, report says

Nintendo

It seems Super Nintendo World won't be coming to Orlando, Florida, for another four years. The opening of Universal's Epic Universe, which will house the Nintendo park, was pushed from 2023 to early 2025 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings told the Orlando Sentinel on Wednesday.

Construction on the park has restarted, Universal noted in a release, but it'll be another few months before it's up to full speed.

Its Japanese counterpart suffered similar delays as a result of the pandemic. It features two major rides: a Mario Kart-themed one called Koopa's Challenge and the kid-friendly Yoshi's Adventure. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto gave us a look at the park in a December Nintendo Direct presentation.