Super Nintendo World opening delayed by coronavirus

Nintendo

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Super Nintendo World won't be opening in Universal Studios Japan on Feb. 4 as originally planned, the Osaka theme park confirmed Thursday. The delay followed Japan extending its state of emergency to include Osaka due to a rise in COVID-19 cases around the country.

The measures are due to remain in place until Feb. 7, and Universal Studios Japan said it'll announce the new opening date then.

When it opens, Super Nintendo World will feature two major rides -- a Mario Kart-themed one called Koopa's Challenge and the kid-friendly Yoshi's Adventure. Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto gave us a sneak peek at the park last month, in a Nintendo Direct presentation.

Theme parks around the world have been hit by the pandemic. Most of Disney's parks remain closed, and Disneyland Resort in California is reopening as a mass COVID-1 vaccination site.