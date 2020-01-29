Super Bowl 2020 movie trailers to expect: Black Widow, Fast and Furious 9

Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet on Feb. 2. Actual sport aside, let's turn our focus to the movie trailers mixing it up with the movie-like Super Bowl ads, some of which cost more than actual films (a 30-second ad spot reportedly costs $5.6 million. Moonlight's entire budget: $1.5 million).
Unlike those not-exactly-secret ads, only one trailer has already dropped: Amazon Prime's Hunters, a TV show starring Al Pacino.
But we do have an idea of what's to come thanks to The Hollywood Reporter. Its pregame and midgame trailer predictions include: Top Gun: Maverick, Fast & Furious 9, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the live-action Mulan, Black Widow, Pixar's Onward and Soul, A Quiet Place II, Sonic the Hedgehog, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.
We'll update this post once the big game (and big trailers) arrive.
Read more: How to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday without cable
Amazon Prime's Hunters
Hunters will arrive Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime. In 1977, Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The Hunters, among them Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, are going to try to stop that. And the quest promises to be bloody.
