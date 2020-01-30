Super Bowl 2020 movie and TV trailers: Sonic the Hedgehog, Hunters and more

Marvel Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNET

Super Bowl LIV will see the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs meet on Feb. 2. But enough about sport. Let's turn our focus to the movie trailers that will mix it up with the movie-like Super Bowl ads, some of which cost more than actual films. (It's astounding: a 30-second ad spot reportedly costs $5.6 million. Moonlight's entire budget: $1.5 million.)

Unlike these not-exactly-secret ads, only three trailers have already dropped: Amazon Prime's Hunters, a TV show starring Al Pacino; a TV spot for Sonic the Hedgehog featuring confused athletes; and a pregame spot for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

But we do have an idea of what's to come thanks to The Hollywood Reporter. Its pregame and midgame trailer predictions include Top Gun: Maverick, Fast & Furious 9, A Quiet Place II, Minions: The Rise of Gru, the live-action Mulan, Black Widow, and Pixar's Onward and Soul.

We'll update this post once the big game (and big trailers) arrive.

Read more: How to watch the Super Bowl this Sunday without cable

Sonic the Hedgehog

Paramount's TV spot features athletes Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey, Allyson Felix and more claiming they've learned a thing or two from an astonishing athlete. "That dude. He knows it's all about the rings," McCaffrey tells us. Who could that possibly be? Sonic the Hedgehog will skid into theaters Feb. 14.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

A road trip movie set before the original cartoon, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run is set to feature SpongeBob meeting future best friend Patrick for the first time. See that magical encounter May 22.

Hunters

In 1977, Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the US. The Hunters, among them Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, are going to try to stop that. And the quest promises to be bloody. Hunters will arrive Feb. 21 on Amazon Prime.