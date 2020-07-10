HP

The upcoming school year is going to look quite different for most students, but one thing hasn't changed: The need for a good laptop. And if you're stuck at home or in an apartment while taking online courses, you might be grateful to have noise-canceling headphones so you can work in peace.

Best Buy has a pretty sweet offer running right now: . That's a $200 value.

There are over two dozen Chromebook models to choose from, though some are already sold out. A few models are priced as low as $299, while others are discounted. The when you click the My Best Buy offer box just below the price. (Psst: It's true, you don't actually need to be a student to get this deal.)

Want something a little larger? The . It's also a two-in-one, with a 1,920x1,080-pixel display.

Sony via Amazon

Whatever model you choose, add it to your cart, then (in your choice of black or gray). Those 'phones, by the way, are pretty swanky, with active noise cancellation technology, a 35-hour battery and built-in Alexa. (This last isn't mentioned anywhere on Best Buy's page, but Sony proper lists it as a feature.) CNET hasn't reviewed them, but they earned a 4.6-star average rating from over 3,600 Best Buy customers.

Raise your coffee game with the Hamilton Beach FlexBrew 2-Way Coffee Maker for $80

Hamilton Beach

If you follow me on Twitter, you'll know that I find myself in the market for a new coffee maker. I still want a single-serve or coffee-pod option, but I also want to be able to use my own grounds and brew a full carafe. In other words, I need a two-in-one.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Kohl's has the with promo code TWENTY. (I believe you can also use code USAVE20; same result.) You'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash as well, which you can turn around and apply to a near-future purchase.

The FlexBrew (currently $100 at Amazon) ticks all the boxes. It can brew single cups (using either grounds or Keurig pods) or a full pot. There's a permanent filter for the latter option; no need to deal with disposable ones. There's also a programmable timer.

If you have experience with this machine, I'd love to hear about it. The user reviews average out to 4.1 stars at both Kohl's and Amazon -- very good, but not stellar. (That said, few coffee machines seem to rate better.)

