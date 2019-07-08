Stranger Things time-warps PCs with Windows 1.11 app

Micorosft

Microsoft tweeted about the release of Windows 1.0 last week, leaving many to wonder why exactly the software company was promoting its original operating system from 34 years ago. As predicted and hinted, this blast from the '80s past is a crossover with Stranger Things season 3.

Microsoft released its Windows 1.11 app on Monday. It's a Stranger Things-inspired "fan experience" that looks like the original Windows OS. Users can explore the app to unlock content and Easter eggs from the third season of the Netflix show, which is set in the '80s.

Of course there's nothing strange about Windows 1.0. Don't worry. Everything will be ..-. .. -. . / --- -. / .--- ..- .-.. -.-- / ---.. - .... pic.twitter.com/lRrJn6Fdmf — Windows (@Windows) July 7, 2019

For those who want an in-person Stranger Things experience, Microsoft Stores will have STEM-inspired workshops starting July 20 called Camp Know Where, which was the name of the summer camp that Dustin went to prior to the events of season 3. One workshop, Rule the Arcade, will teach fundamentals of game coding that enables attendees to make their own game. The other workshop called Strange-ify Your World will have participants make a Stranger Things-inspired mini-movie using 3D modeling, Windows Ink and special effects.

Microsoft

For gamers, Microsoft will also be giving away a Stranger Things 3 Collectible Arcade Cabinet, an Xbox One X and a 12-month membership for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on its Xbox Twitter and Facebook page.

Stranger Things season 3 launched July 4. Like Microsoft, Coke, Nike, Schwinn and other companies have resurrected products from the 1980s to coincide with the new season of the show.