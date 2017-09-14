Netflix

Sharks and demogorgons have a lot in common, including lots of teeth and the ability to scare people. A new "Stranger Things" poster pays tribute to Steven Spielberg's 1975 horror blockbuster "Jaws."

The poster mimics the famous one from "Jaws" but shows Eleven walking above the outstretched mouth of an oversized demogorgon monster, rather than a shark.

The poster's tagline reads "Don't go in the void," a play on the "Don't go in the water" tagline from "Jaws." Even the large red title font is the same.

The poster arrived on Twitter and Facebook today with the hashtag #StrangerThursdays. We'll have more promo material to look forward to each week as the marketing kicks into high gear ahead of the show's Oct. 27 season two premiere.

The "Stranger Things" team is no stranger to throwback tribute posters. The "Jaws" design is just the latest in a string of nods to the show's varied horror influences. Check out these other movie posters covering everything from "A Nightmare on Elm Street" to "Stand By Me" and "Alien."