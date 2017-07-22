Comic-Con 2017: 'Stranger Things' trailer is a treat full of tricks

Halloween in Hawkins, Indiana, looks a lot more menacing this year. The teaser for the next season of Netflix's hit 1980s horror-sci-fi drama "Stranger Things" was shown at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, and for the main characters, the tricks outnumbered the treats.

The trailer starts off with the boys playing 1980s favorite video game Dragon's Lair in an arcade, which suddenly turns sinister for Will (Noah Schnapp), who really hasn't recovered from his visit to the Upside Down. And what's that hideous red spider thing in the sky that only he can see?

Action moves pretty fast in the trailer, but there's a shot of Sean Astin's new character running in medical scrubs, shots of a troubled Will receiving medical treatment, a patch full of rotting pumpkins and some disturbing bloodstains. None of this stops the boys from dressing up as the Ghostbusters for Halloween though, as Vincent Price's eerie voiceover from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" creates a chilling backdrop. (That Reagan/Bush '84 political lawn sign nails down the year, in case you were wondering when this season takes place.)

And yes, watch till the end -- when you can leggo your Eggo in relief. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is back, as we all knew she had to be.

At the panel, stars of the show shared their favorite scenes from season one.

David Harbour's favorite scene from season 1 was him destroying his apartment looking for bugs. #StrangerThings2 — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

.@milliebbrown's favorite scenes was stealing the Eggos (because she had a line), and the sensory depravation tank. #strangerthings2 — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

Matthew Modine: I didn't really have a fun scene in season 1. It wasn't exactly a barrel of laughs. #StrangerThings2 — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

Joe Kerry's (Steve) favorite scene: "Hitting the demigorg with a bat. Duh!" — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

"Stranger Things" returns to Netflix on October 27, just in time for Halloween.

