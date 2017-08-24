'Stranger Things' spoofs 'Alien' in terrifying new poster

This is Will Byers. Only survivor of The Upside Down. Signing on. #StrangerThursdays begins now. pic.twitter.com/o80kd7DKMA — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 24, 2017

Yeah, so if the second season of "Stranger Things" could drop any time now, that'd be great. Sure, we know the show isn't delivering season two until Oct. 27, but c'mon, Netflix. We won't tell anyone if you upload it early.

Anyway, release date aside, "Stranger Things" has been having fun for a while now, releasing posters tied to the classic movies that inspired the 1980s-set show. There's been "Stand By Me," "A Nightmare on Elm Street," and Arnold Schwarzenegger's "The Running Man" (with David Harbour's Police Chief Jim Hopper in the lead role).

But this might be the best yet -- the show tweeted out a poster spoofing the classic 1979 sci-fi horror flick "Alien" (you just know Will Byers and his pals have seen it, MPAA rating or no). The poster says it best: In the Upside Down, no one can hear you scream. Just ask Barb.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool.