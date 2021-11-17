Stocking stuffers: 15 great gifts for $25 or less

FDA to consider Pfizer booster for all adults Apple to start DIY repairs for iPhones Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer The Wheel of Time review PS5 restocks Best Black Friday deals
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

You don't have to spend a lot of money on holiday gifts to show someone you care about them. Affordable gifts can make a big impact on people while saving you money, too. If you're looking for unique holiday gifts under $25, we've got plenty of ideas, ranging from toys to headphones, for everyone on your list, from kids to adults.

Blue Q women's novelty crew socks

Not your ordinary sock
Amazon

Socks are sometimes simply socks, and that's boring. These socks, on the other hand, are decorated with amusing and often relatable words to match your personality.

$13 at Amazon

Niuta citrus juicer

Squeezes out juice until the very last drop
Amazon

Have you ever wanted to drink freshly squeezed juice or brighten up your meal with it but didn't have a juicer? With this juicer, you can squeeze your lemons and limes to the the last drop.

$9 at Amazon

LG C1 OLED 65-inch
$1,797 at Amazon
The Mirror
$1,495 at Mirror
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
$1,166 at Amazon
Dell G15
$1,100 at Best Buy
HP Pavilion Aero 13
$1,000 at HP
MacBook Air M1
$1,000 at Best Buy
Vizio MQ7 65-inch
$1,000 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
$1,000 at Best Buy
iPhone 13 Pro
$999 at Apple
TCL Series 6 TV 65-inch
$999 at Amazon
Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1)
$850 at Best Buy
iPhone 13
$799 at Apple
DJI Minin 2 Fly More Combo
$600 at Amazon
Arcade1Up Arcade Machine
$600 at Best Buy
Google Pixel 6
$599 at Amazon
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
$530 at Amazon
TCL Series 4 TV 65-inch
$529 at Amazon
iPad Mini 2021
$500 at Best Buy
Xbox Series X
$499 at Amazon
iPhone 11
$499 at Apple
Sony PlayStation 5
$499 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
$399 at Best Buy
Nintendo Switch OLED
$350 at Amazon
Apple iPad 2021 (9th generation)
$330 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE
$269 at Amazon
Sony WF-1000XM4
$250 at Walmart
Theragun Mini
$199 at Amazon
Atlas Tea Club
$199 at Atlas Tea Club
Fitbit Charge 5
$179 at Amazon
Madewell Transport Tote
$178 at Madewell
Apple AirPods 3
$175 at Amazon
Perfect Pot
$165 at Our Place
Bose SoundLink Flex
$150 at Best Buy
Coravin Wine Preservation System
$150 at Target
Illy Y3.3 Espresso and Coffee Machine
$149 at Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite 2021
$140 at Amazon
Best of Dylan's Candy Bar Gift Basket
$100 at Dylan's Candy Bar
Disney Plus Gift Subscription
$80 at Disney
EarFun Air Pro 2
$80 at Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
$79 at Amazon
Letterfolk Customizable Tile Mat
$75 at West Elm
Mosaic Plant-Based Meal Delivery
$70 at Mosaic
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera
$69 at Amazon
Echo Dot with Clock
$60 at Amazon
SteelSeries Arctis 1
$50 at Amazon
Crown & Paw Pet Canvas
$50 at Crown & Paw
JBL Go 3
$50 at Amazon
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
$50 at Amazon
Lunya Silk Sleep Mask
$48 at Lunya
Botley 2.0
$47 at Amazon
Biolite TraveLight 135
$40 at Biolite
Blockaroo Blocks
$40 at Amazon
Trade Coffee Subscription
$40 at Trade
Roku Express 4K Plus
$39 at Amazon
Parks Project Candle
$36 at Parks Project
ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner
$36 at Amazon
Lenovo Smart Clock
$35 at Best Buy
Hydro Flask
$35 at Hyrdo Flask
Five S Kneading Massager
$35 at Amazon
Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion Board Game
$32 at Amazon
Wyze Cam v3
$31 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Corvette
$30 at Amazon
Lodge Cast-Iron Grill Pan
$20 at Amazon
Spanish-style Wine Glasses
$20 at Amazon
Croissant Light
$19 at Amazon
Lite-Brite
$13 at Target
Fox in the Forest
$12 at Amazon

Crayola glitter markers

Add a little sparkle to your art
Amazon

Crayons and color pencils are nice, but who doesn't enjoy a nice glitter marker to add a little sparkle to their artwork? You get six glitter markers in this pack that you can use to design just about anything, from homemade cards to posters.

$6 at Amazon

Swissokolab 24k gold eye mask

Moisturize and reduce wrinkles
Amazon

These eye pads are designed to help relieve dryness and tighten your skin through collagen, so they're great for puffy eyes no matter your age.

$13 at Amazon

TailaiMei nail decal stickers

Decorate your fingers in a fun way
Amazon

What makes these stickers so appealing is that they're low-maintenance. If you like them, leave them on; if you want to mix and match them, it's simple to do; and if you want them gone, you just pull them off.

$8 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Streaming all your favorite programs
Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is Alexa-controlled and has Dolby Vision for immersive sound. You can stream from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and other services. And best of all, it's easy to set up and stays hidden right in the back of your TV.

$25 at Amazon

Renegade Game Studios The Fox and the Forest card game

A cooperative trick-tacking game
Amazon

This two-player game takes about 30 minutes to complete and is all about using special abilities to score more points than your opponent by winning tricks or basically having the higher card that round.

$15 at Amazon

Tamagotchi electronic game

Relive the joy of having an electronic pet
Bandai America

Tamagotchis have been around for close to a quarter of a century, and they've never really gone out of style. These electronic pets -- which you wash, feed and "train" -- are equally good for younger Pokemon fans and nostalgic older folks. 

Looking for more toy ideas? Read our list of hot holiday toys for 2021.

$20 at Amazon

Starbucks gift card

For fans of coffee, tea and more
Starbucks

This gift card has everything a coffee connoisseur, or at the very least a Starbucks lover, could want. You can obviously put more money on this card, but adding at least $25 is a good compromise between showing you care and not breaking the bank to give someone a great drink or two. Check out this gift card list for more ideas.

$25 at Amazon

Dameing croissant lamp

A fun bit of decor
Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

This charming lamp is a fully working night light for kids and a great way for adults to navigate a dark room. To appreciate a lamp like this, you need a specific personality or a fondness for pastries. Not only is it appealing to the eye, it's simple to use. Just buy some AAA batteries, insert them and the lamp is ready to use.

$24 at Amazon

Melissa & Doug On the Go secret decoder activity book

Uncover mysteries and riddles with detective skills
Amazon

This is a fantastic stocking-stuffer for younger children age 6 and older. With a magnifying glass and a magic pen to help decipher 24 pages of pure mystery, kids can learn critical thinking in a fun way.

$7 at Amazon

Mpow X3 wireless headphones

Solid under-$25 earbuds
David Carnoy/CNET

True wireless headphones like the AirPods can run you anywhere from $129 to $250, if not more. These Mpow models don't sound as good as those pricey Apple or Beats models, but for under $25, they're not half bad. (Trust me, CNET reviewers have tried them.)

$23 at Walmart

Lash Princess mascara

Elongated lashes for less
Amazon

Everyone, young and old, can use this mascara. The price makes it a good choice for makeup newbies, and beauty pros will enjoy its quality.

$6 at Amazon

Bombas socks: Deal expired

Soft and comfy
Bombas

Merino wool is undoubtedly the softest type of wool, and these socks are made from it. Every stride should feel like you're wearing a soft blanket on your feet, and they're perfect for lounging around the house.

$28 at Bombas

Lego Technic Getaway Truck: Deal expired

Build-it-yourself racing truck
Amazon

Some Lego sets cost upward of $100, but this truck brings the fun for just $20. It even has a pull-back motor for racing (and crashing) action. Recommended for kids age 7 and up.

$20 at Amazon