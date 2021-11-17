Stocking stuffers: 15 great gifts for $25 or less

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

You don't have to spend a lot of money on holiday gifts to show someone you care about them. Affordable gifts can make a big impact on people while saving you money, too. If you're looking for unique holiday gifts under $25, we've got plenty of ideas, ranging from toys to headphones, for everyone on your list, from kids to adults.

Amazon Socks are sometimes simply socks, and that's boring. These socks, on the other hand, are decorated with amusing and often relatable words to match your personality.

Amazon Have you ever wanted to drink freshly squeezed juice or brighten up your meal with it but didn't have a juicer? With this juicer, you can squeeze your lemons and limes to the the last drop.

Amazon Crayons and color pencils are nice, but who doesn't enjoy a nice glitter marker to add a little sparkle to their artwork? You get six glitter markers in this pack that you can use to design just about anything, from homemade cards to posters.

Amazon These eye pads are designed to help relieve dryness and tighten your skin through collagen, so they're great for puffy eyes no matter your age.

Amazon What makes these stickers so appealing is that they're low-maintenance. If you like them, leave them on; if you want to mix and match them, it's simple to do; and if you want them gone, you just pull them off.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device is Alexa-controlled and has Dolby Vision for immersive sound. You can stream from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Peacock and other services. And best of all, it's easy to set up and stays hidden right in the back of your TV.

Amazon This two-player game takes about 30 minutes to complete and is all about using special abilities to score more points than your opponent by winning tricks or basically having the higher card that round.

Bandai America Tamagotchis have been around for close to a quarter of a century, and they've never really gone out of style. These electronic pets -- which you wash, feed and "train" -- are equally good for younger Pokemon fans and nostalgic older folks. Looking for more toy ideas? Read our list of hot holiday toys for 2021.

Starbucks This gift card has everything a coffee connoisseur, or at the very least a Starbucks lover, could want. You can obviously put more money on this card, but adding at least $25 is a good compromise between showing you care and not breaking the bank to give someone a great drink or two. Check out this gift card list for more ideas.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET This charming lamp is a fully working night light for kids and a great way for adults to navigate a dark room. To appreciate a lamp like this, you need a specific personality or a fondness for pastries. Not only is it appealing to the eye, it's simple to use. Just buy some AAA batteries, insert them and the lamp is ready to use.

Amazon This is a fantastic stocking-stuffer for younger children age 6 and older. With a magnifying glass and a magic pen to help decipher 24 pages of pure mystery, kids can learn critical thinking in a fun way.

David Carnoy/CNET True wireless headphones like the AirPods can run you anywhere from $129 to $250, if not more. These Mpow models don't sound as good as those pricey Apple or Beats models, but for under $25, they're not half bad. (Trust me, CNET reviewers have tried them.)

Amazon Everyone, young and old, can use this mascara. The price makes it a good choice for makeup newbies, and beauty pros will enjoy its quality.

Bombas Merino wool is undoubtedly the softest type of wool, and these socks are made from it. Every stride should feel like you're wearing a soft blanket on your feet, and they're perfect for lounging around the house.