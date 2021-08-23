Get these top budget AirPods Pro alternatives for just $23

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Mpow once did brisk business on Amazon with its budget earbuds. But it got booted from Amazon because it was one of several vendors reported to have solicited positive user reviews in exchange for gift cards. And while that's hardly admirable behavior, here's the thing: We've tried this product -- the Mpow X3 -- and felt good about recommending it when it cost $50. Now it's down to .

I don't know how long it will last at this price, since this is a third-party vendor on Walmart and supplies are probably limited. If you miss out on the $23 price, it's available from a and , which are also decent deals. It appears to be on closeout and is on sale on for a little more than .

The Mpow X3 true-wireless earbuds sound quite good for their low price and are decent for making calls. Their noise-canceling isn't great, but it is fairly effective. The buds are fully waterproof so they're good for workouts.

At some point, a new white version became available that offered some small upgrades like slightly better battery life and a new transparency mode, as well as improved connectivity. I assume this is the original X3, but I can't confirm exactly what iteration it is.