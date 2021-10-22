Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.

But what are the season's hot gifts? We've done the research, and there are some fun additions to the toy landscape this year. Magic-themed items like the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron are big, and Harry Potter is still going strong. Hit shows like Bluey have their inevitable toy tie-ins. And Pop-Its and Squishmallows are the must-have trends of 2021 (as any parent probably already knows!). Beyond those, we've got the latest versions of holiday classics: Lego sets, baby dolls, Hot Wheels and more. Scroll down and check out our suggestions for 2021's hottest toys.

VTech Cameras that print physical photos are hot this year, and VTech makes a great version especially for kids. The KidiZoom PrintCam's cool features -- including over 110 photo templates and video games -- will provide hours of fun. Bonus: The included paper roll prints up to 80 images, which come out to mere pennies per print.

Amazon Bluey the dog is the star of her eponymous hit TV series, and we have a feeling that Bluey's Ultimate Caravan Adventures playset is going to do very well this holiday season. The set includes figures of Bluey, dad Bandit and friend Jean Luc, as well as plenty of accessories for a fun-filled camper vacation.

Amazon Kids love mixing potions, and this set lets them do just that and more. Follow the spell to create real mist, and watch a furry Magic Mixie appear from the cauldron. The fun doesn't stop there; use the magic wand to interact with your Magic Mixie. Choose pink or blue, or opt for Walmart's exclusive color.

Target Just imagine this super-cool trike under the Christmas tree -- it's a holiday winner. Razor's RipRider 360 Lightshow features 60 LED lights that are motion-activated, making for an exciting ride. It's not all looks, though; this sturdy trike has dual inclined caster wheels for 360 turns and spins, plus an MX-Style handlebar. It's best for ages 5 and up.

Target You already know your kid loves this year's trendy toy: Pop Its. This XL-sized popping toy from Buffalo Games is a fantastic fidget toy. Pop never-ending bubbles on your own, or take turns poking the 93 bubbles with a friend. Bonus: Bubble popping helps develop fine motor skills.

Amazon Harry Potter fans will love creating magical adventures in this new mini Hogwarts set. The castle itself is almost 2-feet tall and includes a Hermione figurine, 12 accessories, and one Moaning Myrtle bathroom set. The Amazon exclusive version includes three figures and 22 accessories. Move over activation spots to light up portions of the castle and set off sound effects. Sets and figurines are also sold separately to build out your wizarding world.

Amazon Poppy the pug dances to three songs (each is only 15 seconds, don't worry), encouraging kids to move along to the beat. The Pets Alive robotic pet moves her head, spins around, and of course, shakes her booty. Poppy makes a fun addition to any holiday party -- we dare you not to laugh!

Walmart Superhero fans can recreate the final battle of the Marvel Avengers: Endgame movie with this Lego set. As usual with Lego, the details are top-notch. The 527-piece set includes Iron Man's lab, a meeting area, a prison cell, a van with a time-travel machine and more. You also get Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Iron Man, Scarlet Witch and Chitauri warrior minifigures, plus a Thanos figure and an Ant-Man microfigure.

Amazon Squishmallows are all the rage right now, so you can't go wrong gifting a smushy Squishmallow corgi. The pillow pet combines two trends: Corgi dogs and Squashmallow toys. The adorable 12-inch pup (named Regina!) is perfect for snuggling or putting on display. But be careful, you could be starting a Squishmallow collection.

Walmart Baby Alive is a perennial toy favorite, and this year's Lulu Achoo is sure to be a popular gift. The interactive doll actually lifts her hands and exclaims, "Sniff, sniff ... Achoo!" when she's "sick." Her nose and forehead light up red and in fact, the doll has over 50 reactions. The included doctor's station will help kids heal Lulu, and when she's feeling better you'll hear giggles.

Amazon This play guitar is such a fun gift. Preschoolers (and even older kids) will enjoy jamming with four different play modes: Play with the Band, Free Play, Solo Jam and Play Any Song (using Bluetooth). Play your little one's favorite tunes by syncing with any Bluetooth-enabled device. Baby Shark, anyone? We love the guitar's realistic design and reusable packaging. Bonus: Parents control the volume.

Playmobil Playmobil's City Zoo line is the coolest. The large City Zoo set includes everything needed to construct the zoo of your kids' dreams. There are human and animal figures, as well as gates, stairways, a moat, a bike and all the detailed accessories that Playmobil is known for. You even get giraffe dung! Best for ages 4 and up.

Target Kid creations actually rise in the oven (with help from a handle) and then the fun really begins with Play-Doh's Rising Cake Oven. Decorate with tools and accessories to create candles, sprinkles, toppings and more. The set includes five bright Play-Doh colors and plenty of baking-themed accessories. The set is best for ages 3 and up.

Walmart The L.O.L. Surprise! brand has outdone itself this season; the new O.M.G. House of Surprises features four stories of furnished rooms, plus working lights and an elevator. Over 85 surprises are included, although dolls are sold separately. But make sure you have the space; this dollhouse measures a whopping 4-feet tall by 4-feet wide.

Target If your child loves Batman, this big gift is a no-brainer. The Bat-Tech Transforming Batcave is an impressive 33-inch-tall Batman that opens up into an impressive Batcave play set. You get an exclusive Batman figurine, lights, sounds, an elevator, armor and much more. This toy is best for ages 4 and up.