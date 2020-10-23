Stock up for fall projects with these deeply discounted Skil power tool combos

Deal Savings Price





Fall is the traditional time to hunker down in the garage and work on those projects we didn't have the time or energy for during the warm summer months, and with the pandemic and all, we're probably not going anywhere anyway. If you need to round out your power tool collection, now is a great time -- Skil has a sale over at Amazon right now, with some of the lowest prices on record for a few of their 2-tool combo kits. I've rounded up the best of those deals for you here.

Skil This 2-tool cordless drill combo kit includes a 20-volt 1/2-inch drill driver and a 20-volt 1/4-inch hex impact driver. You also get a PWRCore 20 2.0Ah Lithium battery and PWRJump Charger. The charger tops off the battery in 30 minutes and gives you a 5-minute quick-charge.

Skil This 2-tool kit includes a brushless 12-volt 1/2-inch cordless drill driver and a laser distance measurer with a 100-foot range. The laser tape measure doubles as a level. It also includes a 2.0Ah Lithium battery and PWRJump charger. The battery includes a USB port so it can charge other devices as well.

Amazon This package includes a 12-volt cordless drill driver and a 5 1/2-inch, 1,700 RPM brushless circular saw. The saw has an electric brake to stop the blade rapidly, an integrated dust blower to keep your line visible and an LED for illumination. You also get a 4.0Ah Lithium battery and PWRJump charger.

