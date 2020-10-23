CNET también está disponible en español.

Stock up for fall projects with these deeply discounted Skil power tool combos

Whether you need a drill, laser tape measure and level, circular saw or impact driver, there's something here for you.

Fall is the traditional time to hunker down in the garage and work on those projects we didn't have the time or energy for during the warm summer months, and with the pandemic and all, we're probably not going anywhere anyway. If you need to round out your power tool collection, now is a great time -- Skil has a sale over at Amazon right now, with some of the lowest prices on record for a few of their 2-tool combo kits. I've rounded up the best of those deals for you here. 

Skil Cordless Drill and Hex Impact Driver Kit: $108

You save $72
Skil

This 2-tool cordless drill combo kit includes a 20-volt 1/2-inch drill driver and a 20-volt 1/4-inch hex impact driver. You also get a PWRCore 20 2.0Ah Lithium battery and PWRJump Charger. The charger tops off the battery in 30 minutes and gives you a 5-minute quick-charge. 

$108 at Amazon

Skil PWRCore Cordless Drill Driver and Laser Distance Measurer and Level: $102

You save $38
Skil

This 2-tool kit includes a brushless 12-volt 1/2-inch cordless drill driver and a laser distance measurer with a 100-foot range. The laser tape measure doubles as a level. It also includes a 2.0Ah Lithium battery and PWRJump charger. The battery includes a USB port so it can charge other devices as well. 

$102 at Amazon

Skil Cordless Drill Driver and Circular Saw: $100

You save $80
Amazon

This package includes a 12-volt cordless drill driver and a 5 1/2-inch, 1,700 RPM brushless circular saw. The saw has an electric brake to stop the blade rapidly, an integrated dust blower to keep your line visible and an LED for illumination. You also get a 4.0Ah Lithium battery and PWRJump charger. 

$100 at Amazon

