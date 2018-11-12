Steve Ballmer says Google, Facebook should engage more with regulators

Shara Tibken/CNET

Google and Facebook should engage with regulators so they don't face tougher repercussions later, the former CEO of Microsoft advised Monday.

"It's a whole lot better to engage with regulators than leave things to legislative action," Steve Ballmer said Monday at the WSJ Tech D.LIVE conference in Laguna Beach, California. He noted that companies should do things they don't necessarily want, in order to avoid more legislative oversight

"Companies will continue to get looked at," Ballmer said. "My own experience tells me we would have been better doing a little more than we wanted to early."

Ballmer would know what it's like to face scrutiny by regulators. He oversaw Microsoft in 2002, when a federal judge concluded the company violated antitrust laws by leveraging its monopoly position in operating systems to capture the market for web browsers.

Microsoft's second CEO, Ballmer led the company after Bill Gates stepped down in 2000 until 2014. During his tenure helming the company, he helped launch the Xbox video game console, Bing search engine to rival Google and steered the company toward what became the company's successful Azure business server business. He also oversaw Microsoft's efforts to spread its software to phones and tables. The phone effort failed and cost the company billions of dollars, but its own designed Surface line of computers have received positive reviews.

Since leaving, Ballmer bought and then sold a sizable stake in Twitter, funded a website called USAFacts that helps people better understand the US government spending, and bought the Los Angeles Clippers.

Former Chicago Bulls player Scottie Pippen attended Ballmer's talk Monday at the WSJ conference.

Google and Facebook -- along with Twitter -- have been facing scrutiny by the federal government over their business practices. The Silicon Valley tech giants are still in the doghouse with Congress after Russian trolls abused their platforms to sow discord and false news among US voters in the 2016 presidential election. Google, Facebook and Twitter have said they've already detected new campaigns from foreign actors attempting to influence public opinion ahead of this fall's US midterm elections.

In September, Facebook Operating Chief Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before Congress, but no representative from Google attended. The three companies were summoned to Capitol Hill to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on election security, privacy and abuse on their popular social media platforms.

It may only be a matter of time before Google gets called in front of Congress again, and next time, the company will have little recourse but to send its top executives, analysts say.

Meanwhile, companies like Apple have called for more tech regulation, particular when it comes to privacy.

Ballmer, speaking later Monday during a panel about tech and democracy, noted that there are technologies that can help people get accurate news, instead of fake news and spam. Social media is the No. 1 way people get their news, he noted, but it's also considered by people to be the least reliable form of news.

There needs to be "innovation around trust" when it comes to various commentators, news providers and others, Ballmer said.

"Tech will have to evolve to build the level of trust, even in social media," he said.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.

