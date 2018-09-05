Watch live: Facebook, Twitter testify at Senate panel Wednesday. Google a no-show

Livestream

Round 2 of Silicon Valley's Senate hearings has begun.

Five months after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg traveled to Capitol Hill to testify before three committees over two days about Cambridge Analytica, Russian election interference and censorship, his colleagues are doing the same.

This time, it's over one day, during which the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence will hear from Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. (Larry Page, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, was invited but declined to show.)

The title for the Senate hearing is "Foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms," which makes sense considering the committee is still investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. That -- and the fact that tech companies have already identified and shut down hundreds of accounts attempting to interfere with this year's US midterm elections, set for Nov. 6 -- means there's likely a lot to talk about.

"We have learned about how vulnerable social media is to corruption and misuse," said Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr. "The very worst examples of this are absolutely chilling, and a threat to our democracy."

The committee's vice chairman, Sen. Warner of Virginia, meanwhile said that while there's work to do to fix this issue, it appears congress will need to step in. "I'm skeptical that, ultimately, you'll be able to truly address this challenge on your own," he told Sandberg and Dorsey in his opening statements. "The era of the wild west in social media is coming to an end."

But don't expect all the questions to focus on those topics. When Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill in April after acknowledging that the private information of up to 87 million users may have been sold to the political consultancy Cambridge Analytica, he didn't just discuss privacy issues. Lawmakers asked about everything from data collection practices to concerns about censorship of conservative voices.

That last issue in particular is likely to be discussed by both senators and members of the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee, which is planning to meet with Dorsey separately shortly after the Senate hearing concludes. Rep. Greg Walden, the House committee's chairman, said that questions about censorship are important to raise as these companies amass aggregate user bases larger than most countries, giving them extraordinary power over the flow of information.

"A lot of people are wondering, who's behind the curtain? And how is this being decided as to whose voice is heard first and whose voice is heard most," Walden, a Republican from Oregon, said in an interview Tuesday. "They don't have this right yet."

First published Aug. 30 at 5:00 a.m. PT.

Updated Sept. 5 at 5:00 a.m. PT: Added details about viewing Wednesday's hearing; 6:42 a.m. PT: Adds details from opening remarks.

