Stephen Curry stars in hilarious YouTube roommate video

Enlarge Image BachelorsPadTV/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Stephen Curry has been having a difficult time of it lately.

The Golden State Warriors' guard is being manhandled and mercilessly abused by lesser players, their transgressions somehow evading the six eyes of referees. (Disclosure: Warriors fan.)

But when you're a sports star, part of your job is to become a personality, so when your career is over, your finely honed character lives on.

Here, then, is Curry in marvelously self-deprecating form. In a YouTube video that's already enjoyed almost 300,000 views in a couple of days, he appears with actor, comedian and all-around YouTube icon King Bach.

The story is one with which many will be familiar. Bach has a dreadful roommate. He has, though, a fantasy. What if Curry were his roommate instead?

From there flows a panoply of scenes in which Bach and Curry bro down, as I believe current vernacular has it.

Curry would be such a lovely roommate that he'd do the laundry, as well as always making sure there was enough toilet paper.

He'd even tell you you'd scored a basket from over your shoulder when the ball missed by the length of Shaq's torso.

Of course, this being the modern world, there's an ad for Brita water filters poured in here. Curry is a shiller for the brand. But if you can look beyond that, you might even feel a giggle or two sneak between your teeth.

Which, given how the Warriors are playing right now -- thank you, NBA for your insulting schedule -- is a welcome feeling.

