UNC's Roy Williams says Trump's tweets are BS

Just as there is division across the country, so it's reflected in sports.

While some NFL luminaries support the president, many in basketball -- college and pro -- would rather box him out.

The latest to express his distaste for President Donald Trump is famed University of North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams. He really doesn't like the president's tweets.

During a postgame press conference on Thursday night, Williams was asked whether playing the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in New York would mean greater media exposure for his players.

"It used to be much more [important to play in a big market] than I think it is now," Williams said. "Now everybody has got social media, and we don't need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in our country."

It's certainly one view of how news is consumed these days. Williams, however, wasn't done.

"You know, our president tweets out more bullshit than anybody I've ever seen," he said.

What's surprising about this is that Williams often emits an avuncular, down-home, old-world persona. Some might find his nuanced views on social media as surprising as his cursing about the president's Twitter prowess. His comment has been gaining attention on social media, though of course, the reaction is divided.

Neither the University of North Carolina nor the White House immediately responded to a request for comment.

It's instructive, though, that even in answering a purely sports media question, the president's tweeting becomes a reference point.

A few weeks ago, another legendary college hoops coach, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski, offered this view on Trump and Twitter to ESPN: "We're in such a line-item society, a Twitter world, so when one thing happens, that's the story. It's a good thing leaders don't lead that way. I hope they don't -- I know one uses Twitter a lot."

Previously, NBA coaches such as San Antonio's Greg Popovich, the Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr and the Detroit Pistons' Stan Van Gundy have been openly hostile to the president. Van Gundy, for example, called him "brazenly racist."

As Williams intimated, there's no escaping Twitter and there's no escaping politics these days. And the president has ensured that there's no escaping politics on Twitter.

