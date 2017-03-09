Samsung's Galaxy S8 video tops viral charts, Apple nowhere

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Samsung/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

It promises so much.

It teases so greatly. But what on earth will the Samsung Galaxy S8 look like?

I believe that this is an issue greatly vexing minds. As my support is the news today, the slightly odd video that Samsung emitted to make you wonder about its new phone is the most viral ad of all.

In numbers compiled by number-compilers Visible Measures, the Samsung video registered more than 26 million impressions last week.

That's more than any other piece of commercial film tossed onto the web in the hope of excitement and adulation.

Should you have missed the Samsung opus, it's a slippery thing that suggests the Galaxy S8 will look like no phone you've ever seen before.

Why do I sense a sleight of eye here? Why do I think it'll look exactly like most phones I've seen before? Oh, but it's exciting all the same to wonder whether a millimeter will have been shaved here and an odd color will have been inserted there.

While Samsung's video is at No. 1, another phone company lurks at No. 6 in this viral chart.

Oddly, it's not one of Apple's new iPad Pro ads that seem currently to be aiming for ubiquity. (Indeed, Apple's not in the top 10.)

Instead, it's LG with its suggestion that a big phone can be small. Or is it that a small phone can be big? Either way, it's an ad for its LG G6 phone (video below).

Another Samsung ad -- its ra-ra-we're-young Oscars affair -- sits at No. 10.

Samsung has built itself the finest of problems. It's got people excited. On March 29, it will unveil the real thing, the real thing that may or may not look like a phone.

What will happen if it does look like a phone? The complaints will surely go viral.

