Step into spring with up to 50% off Adidas, Dick's Sporting Goods, Athleta and more

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the nation, gyms are reopening and parks and trails are seeing visitors. In other words, we get to go outside again.

If you've been wearing the same old jogger pants and itchy hoodie throughout 2020, maybe now is the time to grab something a bit more stylish -- a new running top, perhaps, or a pair of leggings or comfy shoes. This month, major retailers are discounting up to 50% off shoes, fitness gears and casual apparel to help us return to the outdoors.

Dick's Sporting Goods Tackle your fitness goals with these form-fitting leggings, which feature wicking tech to keep you dry and a built-in side pocket so you don't have to leave your phone behind. Get a pair for as low as $20 (sizes and colors may vary). Dick's Sporting Goods is still offering free curbside or in-store pickup and free shipping with orders of $65 or more. Get up to 40% off sports, fitness gear and footwear now during the Spring Sale event.

Reebok These stretchy yet stylish joggers look great whether you're running for exercise or just to the corner store. Match these pants with your favorite hoodie or tees and you'll have something to wear to the gym or the movies. Get them now at Kohl's for only $20, just use code FAMILY20 at checkout. In addition, you can get 15% off your order of $100 or more with code CATCH15OFF. Choose between free in-store and curbside pickup or get your items shipped free on orders over $75. Get 25% off your order from Kohl's, minimum order of $100.

