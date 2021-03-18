Step into spring with up to 50% off Adidas, Dick's Sporting Goods, Athleta and more

As the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the nation, gyms are reopening and parks and trails are seeing visitors. In other words, we get to go outside again.
If you've been wearing the same old jogger pants and itchy hoodie throughout 2020, maybe now is the time to grab something a bit more stylish -- a new running top, perhaps, or a pair of leggings or comfy shoes. This month, major retailers are discounting up to 50% off shoes, fitness gears and casual apparel to help us return to the outdoors.
Designed for all-day use, this footwear features the Boost midsole for unparalleled comfort and cushioning. You can find the NMD_R1 for as low as $56, with most colors and sizes going for $70-$90 at the Adidas Spring Final Sale, about 30% off the regular price.
You also grab the Ultraboost 20 for as low as $126. The UB DNA model is also only $112 below at Foot Locker. Pro tip: Sign up for Adidas Creator's Club (free to join) to get free shipping and you can score a unique email code good for up to 15% off your next order.
Sample deals after savings include:
- NMD_R1 in Signal Pink and Core Black: $56
- NMD_R1 in Core Black and Orchid Tint: $78
- NMD_R1 in Core Black, Silver Metallic and Solar Red: $98
Tackle your fitness goals with these form-fitting leggings, which feature wicking tech to keep you dry and a built-in side pocket so you don't have to leave your phone behind. Get a pair for as low as $20 (sizes and colors may vary).
Dick's Sporting Goods is still offering free curbside or in-store pickup and free shipping with orders of $65 or more.
Get up to 40% off sports, fitness gear and footwear now during the Spring Sale event.
This stylish and versatile sports bra was designed for light- to medium-impact workouts such as cardio training (walking or running) and HIIT. The nylon material provides supportive compression while the open-back design allows for full range of motion. Get it now for $44 when you use code AP192CA4T2 at checkout. Athleta is offering free shipping for orders over $50 and free returns on all orders.
Sample deals after savings include:
These stretchy yet stylish joggers look great whether you're running for exercise or just to the corner store. Match these pants with your favorite hoodie or tees and you'll have something to wear to the gym or the movies. Get them now at Kohl's for only $20, just use code FAMILY20 at checkout. In addition, you can get 15% off your order of $100 or more with code CATCH15OFF. Choose between free in-store and curbside pickup or get your items shipped free on orders over $75.
Known in running circles for their unrivaled comfort and energy-returning feature, the Adidas Ultraboost are not only terrific joggers but also amazing walking shoes. The DNA version of Ultraboost was designed to be even more comfortable for everyday use. Snag a pair now for $112 at Foot Locker (sizes and colors may vary) when you apply this month's discount code, PARMAR20.
Sample deals after savings:
Shop the sale at Foot Locker and you can get 20% off plus free shipping on selected items of $100 or more.
