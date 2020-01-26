Step into mirrorless photography with a Canon EOS M5 and 15 - 45mm lens for just $449

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

In the same way that digital photography made film cameras obsolete, mirrorless cameras are inevitably replacing dSLRs. Old-guard camera makers like Nikon and Canon got off to a slow start, but the Canon EOS M5 was Canon's first serious effort to make a mirrorless model that could go toe-to-toe with dSLRs, and right now, you can get it for half price. B&H is selling the Canon EOS M5 with a 15 - 45mm lens for $449. That's the lowest price I've ever seen it sell for, by a wide margin. The camera lists for $900, and generally sells in the neighborhood of $600.

The EOS M5 is a fairly compact camera -- it can be pretty small, since it gets to dispense with the mirror assembly -- but retains the comfortable form factor of Canon SLRs. It includes a 24.2 megapixel sensor and can shoot HD 1080p video. The electronic viewfinder measures a generous 3.2 inches. You can read our first impressions when CNET's Lori Grunin went hands-on with the EOS M5.

Now playing: Watch this: Canon's EOS M6 mirroless strips the viewfinder from the...

