SteelSeries now makes mouse pads to cover your entire desk

SteelSeries

At what size does a mouse pad become a mouse surface? I'm not entirely sure, but "when it covers your entire desk" seems like a good enough answer. Gaming peripheral company SteelSeries introduced Tuesday supersize versions of its mouse pads, the QcK 3XL, QcK 4XL and QcK 5XL.

The pads are just as you'd expect: A smooth surface designed for durability and to give you the best tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. They have nonslip rubber bases to keep them in place even when things get heated. Whether you're a low-DPI gamer or just want to have your mouse and keyboard on the same surface, the pads are designed to cover most if not all of your desk. The sizes are actually modeled on the most commonly used Ikea desks, SteelSeries says. The mousepads are available now for $50, $70 and $100 for the 3XL, 4XL and 5XL, respectively.

Read more: How the Xbox Series X and Series S fit into the most popular Ikea furniture

Dimensions QcK Prism 3XL 48x24x0.15 in. (123x61x0.4 cm) QcK Prism 4XL 48x30x0.15 in. (123x76x0.4 cm) QcK Prism 5XL 63x31.5x0.15 in. (160x80x0.4 cm) QcK 3XL 48x24x0.12 in. (123x61x0.3 cm) QcK 4XL 48x30x0.12 in. (123x76x0.3 cm) QcK 5XL 63x31.5x0.12 in. (160x80x0.3 cm)

If you like lights or just want to know where the edge of your desk is in the dark, there are the QcK Prism 3XL, Prism 4XL and Prism 5XL. They're generally the same dimensions as the regular versions, but have two-zone RGB lighting around the edges that's fully customizable with SteelSeries Engine software used for the company's mice and keyboards. The lights bump up the prices, naturally, to $100, $120 and $150.