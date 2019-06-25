Valve

Steam sales let gamers pick up PC games for a fraction of the regular price. They're big events, and this time around, as in previous years, Valve reportedly had a hard time keeping its online store up and running.

The Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale started Tuesday, but some folks wanting in on the deals reported on Reddit that they wound up seeing an error screen. After a little more than half an hour, though, Steam was back up and the sale was on.

Almost every game available in the online store is discounted. Each day there's a new group of featured titles that'll have the most significant price reduction -- but for only 24 hours.

Here are a few of the bigger titles featured on the first day of the sale:

Devil May Cry 5 (discounted from $60)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (discounted from $60)

Soulcalibur VI (discounted from $60)

Astroneer (discounted from $30)

Returning in this year's summer sale is a meta game within the sale. Steam Grand Prix will have users create teams with friends and compete for points by completing challenges within games available on Steam. Each day, random members of the top three teams in points will receive free games from their wish list.

The Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale ends July 9.

Valve didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published June 25, 10:24 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:24 a.m.: Adds details.