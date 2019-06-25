Steam summer sale 2019: Devil May 5, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and more deep discounts

Valve

Steam sales are when gamers can pick up PC games for a fraction of the price. As always, they are big events and like in previous years, Valve had a hard time keeping its online store up.

The Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale started Tuesday, June 25, but those wanting to get on the deals ended up seeing either a 502 or 504 error screen. After a little more than a half hour, Steam was back up and the sale was on.

As the case with previous Steam sales, almost every game available in the online store is discounted. Each day there is a new group of featured titles that will have the most significant price reduction but only for 24 hours.

These are a few of the bigger titles featured on the first day of the sale:

Devil May Cry 5 (discounted from $59.99)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (discounted from $59.99)

SOULCALIBUR VI (discounted from $59.99)

Astroneer (discounted from $29.99)

Returning in the this year's summer sale is a meta game within the sale. Steam Grand Prix will have users create teams with friends and compete for points by completing challenges within games available on Steam. Each day, random members of the top three teams in points will receive free games from their wishlist.

The Steam Grand Prix Summer Sale will end on July 9.

Valve didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.

Originally published on June 25, 10:24 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:24 a.m. PT: Adds sale details.