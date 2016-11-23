'Star Wars' toys anyone in the galaxy would love

Now Playing: Watch this: Star Wars toys going Rogue for the holidays

A not-so long time ago on a tech reviews website right here on the internet...

We've scoured the galaxy to round up all the cool Star Wars toys and collectibles ready to find a spot for the holiday gift-giving season, especially as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" gets ready to premiere by year's end.

Lightsabers, droids and gear that will bring smiles to aspiring Jedi and Sith alike are all here, and plenty of the CNET staff got in the spirit of showing off ways you can take these toys for a ride on the Light or Dark side of the Force.

Bryan VanGelder/CNET

Our journey begins in the video adventure you can watch here, and dive even deeper with our Star Wars holiday gift gallery also attached to this post.

For those wanting to be a part of "The Force Awakens" universe, the Star Wars: Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Lightsaber can be found on Amazon for $163.30 in the US. While we had fun re-enacting a possible space fight in our video, we suggest not actually using them for your galactic conquests (we tried to be gentle and still scuffed them up). Both this and the Yoda-themed green lightsaber we used have metal hilts, and the Kylo Ren edition is a bit heavier. The hilts have speakers at the bottom where the lightsaber sound effects come out. We amplified the sounds for a more theatrical effect for our video, but they do make the sounds you would expect when swishing it through the air.

Also available is Luke Skywalker's iconic green Lightsaber from "Return of the Jedi," Darth Vader's red saber and Luke's original blue weapon from "A New Hope."

Check out even more of our featured picks, including a game of Simon inside of Darth Vader's head, buildable lightsabers, an R2-D2 droid that you can control with your phone and the AT-ACT from "Rogue One" in the below gallery.