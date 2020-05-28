Star Wars Rebels' Zeb joins Hasbro's Black Series line

Hasbro

Hasbro is rounding out the Ghost crew from Star Wars Rebels as it brings Zeb to its 6-inch Black Series action figure line. The $30 figure was revealed Thursday, and it'll be available this fall.

Garazeb Orrelios -- his friends call him Zeb -- is one of the last survivors of the Lasat race, and holds a major grudge against the Empire for its role in devastating his homeworld. He first appeared in CGI animated series Star Wars Rebels, which is set between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.

The sculpting on Hasbro's figure looks most impressive and he comes with his signature weapon, the bo-rifle, which can be swapped from a long staff mode into a smaller blaster. It also has purple shock effect, which you can attach to the ends for some shockingly purple action.

He's a pretty chunky guy, so he'll be part of the Black Series' pricier deluxe line rather than its standard $20 set. Zeb is coming alongside re-releases of his fellow Ghost crew members Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Kanan Jarrus, Ezra Bridger and Chopper, along with their buddy Ahsoka Tano. He'll be from 12 p.m. PT Thursday.

Also coming to the Black Series this fall are Luke Skywalker in his snowspeeder outfit and Darth Vader from The Empire Strikes Back, Admiral Ackbar and Teebo the Ewok from Return of the Jedi, The Mandalorian in his full beskar armor (for all your Baby Yoda protection needs), an Imperial Stormtrooper from The Mandalorian, and a Kamino Clone Trooper from The Clone Wars.

Now playing: Watch this: We rode Disney's new Star Wars ride

They'll all come in the new style of Black Series packaging, which assigns a color to each movie and show so boxed collectors can have sweet color-coded displays. Rebels is purple, The Empire Strikes Back is blue. There's also fresh character art for each figure.

If you're not familiar with Zeb or the rest of the Ghost crew, he shows up in all four seasons of Rebels, which are available on Disney Plus.