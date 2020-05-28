CNET también está disponible en español.
The action figure will come out this fall.
Zeb -- full name Garazeb Orrelios -- will come to Hasbro's Black Series action figure line this fall.
His bo-rifle comes purple shock effects you can stick on the ends.
The weapon can also be folded into a blaster form.
He's absolutely ready to punch some Imperials.
The Lasat action figure will set you back $30.
He's pretty posable, so you can mirror his finest moments from the CGI animated series' four seasons.
The figure's headsculpt captures his look from the show.
Zeb comes in the new style of Black Series packaging.
Discuss: Hasbro's Black Series adds Zeb from Star Wars Rebels
