CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Hasbro's Black Series adds Zeb from Star Wars Rebels

The action figure will come out this fall.

Hasbro

Zeb -- full name Garazeb Orrelios -- will come to Hasbro's Black Series action figure line this fall.

Hasbro

His bo-rifle comes purple shock effects you can stick on the ends.

Hasbro

The weapon can also be folded into a blaster form.

Hasbro

He's absolutely ready to punch some Imperials.

Hasbro

The Lasat action figure will set you back $30.

Hasbro

He's pretty posable, so you can mirror his finest moments from the CGI animated series' four seasons.

Hasbro

The figure's headsculpt captures his look from the show.

Hasbro

Zeb comes in the new style of Black Series packaging.

