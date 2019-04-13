Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: Watch the trailer, game reveal live now

The game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a big reveal Saturday during Star Wars Celebration Chicago.

So far, we don't know much about the game, under development by Titanfall and Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment. That should change when the panel goes live on the EA Star Wars Twitch account at 11:30 a.m. PT, 2:30 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. UK time. We've embedded the stream at the top of this story, and we'll update this article as announcements hit.

EA

The game is known to take place in the fallout of events depicted in Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith, focusing on a surviving Padawan following the issue of Order 66, a military command that led to the slaughter of the majority of the Jedi and Force-sensitive individuals from the era.

Respawn boss Vince Zampella revealed Friday during a Star Wars Celebration livestream that the game will be a single-player story game with no multiplayer function or microtransactions.

The EA Star Wars Twitter account confirmed that late Friday.

No microtransactions. No loot boxes. And no, we won't be adding them. A single-player Star Wars story for those of you who are ready to become a Jedi. https://t.co/kTheWVBjJc — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) April 13, 2019

The game's writer, Chris Avellone, told VG247 that the game's story is "important to Respawn" and he hopes the game's full writing team is acknowledged during Saturday's panel.

"I think they do a good job of introducing various narrative layers into their games already, but they think story is an important part of what they perceive to be a Star Wars game," Avellone said.

The announcement at Star Wars Celebration Chicago of no multiplayer function or microtransactions, along with the confirmation of a larger focus on story, is a big reversal from the fiasco Star Wars Battlefront II became in 2017. Though its multiplayer and new single-player mode were highly touted at that year's Star Wars Celebration in Orlando, the game itself got a mixed reception for its lootbox-style progression system at launch. Battlefront II since has been updated several times, changing its progression system while adding new Star Wars characters.

We'll update this story as more details emerge about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...