Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order here for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, owners upgrade free

Lucasfilm/EA

Electronic Arts has announced that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and S, and that previous owners of the game may be eligible for a free version.

Owners of the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions will be able to get a free, cross-generation upgrade, while the game will also be available in . It joins other free Xbox upgrades including Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Doom Eternal.

Respawn says that the next-gen version of Jedi: Fallen Order features:

Higher Resolution Textures & Assets

4K/HDR Resolution

Improved 60 FPS Performance

Significantly Faster Loading Times

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order first came out in 2019, and CNET's review at the time called it "a fun mashup of Dark Souls, Tomb Raider and Metroid Prime."

The free cross-gen upgrade news comes on the eve of the biggest games convention of the year, E3, and it's rumored that a remake of Knights of the Old Republic, another Star Wars game, will be announced at the show.