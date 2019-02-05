Star Wars Episode 9 title teased by C-3PO

Lucasfilm/Star Wars Twitter

Anthony Daniels, the voice behind C-3PO, offered a cryptic tweet Monday for Star Wars fans eagerly awaiting the title of Episode 9.

"How strange. I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us -- travelling over decades through space and time -- reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message," the actor said in a tweet that's best read in the iconic droid's British accent. "What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned."

How strange. I am receiving images of something amazing coming towards us - travelling over decades through space and time - reaching out to all humans on this planet with its message. What could it be? Should I be afraid? Should you? Stay tuned. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) February 4, 2019

It seems likely that Daniels, who has played C-3PO since the original movie back in 1977 and completed his Episode 9 work on Jan. 28, is hinting at an imminent title announcement.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars told by a CNET intern who's never seen it

We found out Episode 8 would be called The Last Jedi in January 2017 (less than 11 months before its release). Episode 7's title was revealed as The Force Awakens in November 2014 (more than 13 months ahead of its opening).

Episode 9 comes out Dec. 20 -- that's 318 days away. C'mon Lucasfilm, don't leave us hanging any longer. The internet needs another round of wild theories.