Star Wars Episode VIII gets a name: 'The Last Jedi'

StarWars.com, Disney

There are fewer than 11 months until the next Star Wars movie. Time for a title. And, now we have one.

Disney unveiled the official name for the next episode of the Star Wars saga, and it's a return to Jedi. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is the direct follow-up to 2015's "The Force Awakens."

"We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy," the announcement reads. "In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI."

Does "The Last Jedi" mean one Jedi, or several? The tricky thing about Jedi is it can work in singular or plural. Unlike "The Force Awakens," which had its first trailer debut over a year before release, no "Last Jedi" trailer has emerged yet.

"The Last Jedi" will be the second to last movie in the beloved saga that started with the release of the original "Star Wars" 40 years ago. The original trio was followed by three prequels. The sequel trilogy, which is set 30 years after the end of the original movies, began with the release of "The Force Awakens."

"The Last Jedi" is directed by Rian Johnson, whose last film was the wild sci-fi time travel thriller "Looper." Episode VIII should have a nonstop dose of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, along with the cast of "The Force Awakens" -- and, a few newcomers like Laura Dern and Benicio del Toro. The movie will also feature the late Carrie Fisher, and probably in a pretty prominent way.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15.

