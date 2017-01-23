Who is 'The Last Jedi'? Star Wars fans have plenty of guesses

Warning: Speculative possible spoilers for "The Last Jedi" ahead.

Fine, Disney, If you're going to dangle a tantalizingly open-ended title in front of millions of Star Wars nuts, you're going to have to expect intensely detailed -- and sometimes crazy -- theories. And you got it.

As you may have heard, the new title for the next Star Wars movie was announced Monday. It's "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Think you know who the "last" Jedi is? But since "Jedi" is like "sheep" or "moose" in that it can be both singular and plural, there may not even be just one. Still, with 11 months to speculate, everything's on the table.

Luke Skywalker gets mentioned a lot, duh





So does Rey









Kylo Ren has some supporters





And a few others are mentioned









The idea that "Jedi" is meant to be plural has a following





Some people just want to talk about the title

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens December 15.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET. You can read them here.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech." Take a look here.